Personal Finance: How to build trust in your wealth advisor?  

With a SEBI registered investment advisor, guidelines are structured to ensure that your financial interests are the priority.

Finding a trustworthy investment advisor is not an easy task, whether you have Rs 10 lakh or Rs 10 crore at stake. Nevertheless, the larger your investment corpus is, the more likely it is that you will seek out structured complexity to asset allocation. This is where the role of a trustworthy wealth advisor becomes prominent. Despite the merits of keeping investments simple and boring, as investible surplus increases there is an itch to seek complexity, via alternate products and...