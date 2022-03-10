English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund to reopen for fresh flows from next week

    Flows will have to be deployed towards domestic stocks as overseas investing limits are not yet enhanced. This can impact composition of portfolio over time.

    Jash Kriplani
    March 10, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

    PPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF) will be reopening Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund for fresh flows from March 15.

    The fund had stopped accepting fresh flows after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had directed fund houses not to invest additional funds in overseas stock markets, as the overseas investing limits allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were close to getting breached.

    As the overseas limits have not yet been enhanced, the fresh flows will have to be deployed towards domestic stocks. This can change the composition of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund over time.

    “For now, 28-29 percent of our scheme’s portfolio is in foreign stocks. If the limits are not enhanced and we double our AUM from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, our exposure to foreign stocks would fall to 14-15 percent,” says Neil Parikh, chief executive officer of PPFAS MF.

    "Enhancing of limits could take longer than our expectations, given global uncertainty due to Russia-Ukraine war, depreciating rupee and FIIs taking money out. On the other hand, there will be investment opportunity in domestic stock markets after the recent correction that we have seen,” he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also listen: Simply Save | What does restriction of flows in international schemes mean for mutual fund investors?

    As a diversified equity fund that had about 65 percent of its investments in domestic stock markets and about 28 percent in international stocks (balance held in cash), Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund was allowing flows coming through existing SIPs, but investing them into just domestic stocks.

    Why were the restrictions imposed?

    The overall industry limit of $7 billion for investing in overseas stocks and mutual funds was close to getting exhausted.

    However, few international funds in the industry did not get affected as they invested in overseas-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs).

    Also read: Four international funds that are still open for overseas investments

    There is a separate $1 billion limit for investing ETFs for mutual funds. Within this overall limit, SEBI rules allow $300 million (Rs 2,250 crore) per fund house to invest in overseas ETFs.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #international stocks #investing #Mutual Funds #overseas investing #SEBI
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.