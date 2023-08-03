Motilal Oswal AMC proposes merger of two schemes: What should you do?

Mutual Funds

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has proposed to merge Motilal Oswal Nifty G-sec May 2029 Index Fund (MO29) with Motilal Oswal 5-Year G-Sec Fund of Funds (MO5F). The fund house has sent a notice to the unitholders to that effect on July 28, 2023. Why the merger? MOAMC had launched MO29 in March 2023. This is a target maturity fund investing in government securities maturing before May 2029. As on June 30, 2023, the scheme manages assets worth Rs 11.33...