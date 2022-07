business MC Explains | What is updated ITR? How and when should you file ITR-U form? The much-awaited Updated ITR or ITR-U is now available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The e-filing of updated ITR has been enabled for AY 2020-21 & AY 2021-22. In this video we explain what is an Updated ITR; How, when & who can file ITR-U and what are the different parts of this form.