Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Invest in ELSS to save tax

Kayezad E Adajania examines the tax benefits of ELSS, and discusses the advantages of investing in it over other small saving schemes like PPF, or National Saving Certificate.
Following up on our series on tax saving ideas, in this edition, we’re going to be focusing on the Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) which investors can explore to save tax.Moneycontrol's personal finance expert Kayezad E Adajania examines the tax benefits of ELSS, and discusses the advantages of investing in it over other small saving schemes like PPF, or National Saving Certificate.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 08:34 pm