How to use digital Rupee to make UPI payments

The RBI launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or digital Rupee, in 2022. The eRupee is a tokenised version of the Indian Rupee, issued and regulated by the RBI.

Now, digital Rupee (eRupee) users can scan any UPI quick-response code (QR code) at merchants outlets and pay for groceries, meals, etc., thanks to Unified Payments Interface interoperability. Thirteen banks are currently part of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) digital Rupee pilot, and users across 26 cities have been given access on an invitation-only basis. In other words if you have a bank account with any of these 13 banks, you can opt to pay using your digital Rupees...