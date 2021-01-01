How to update details of bank accounts linked to bond investments

As quite a few state-owned banks are in the final stages of integrating their customers after mergers, it’s important for customers to update their investment records of their new bank accounts. Many invest in bonds or non-convertible debentures (NCDs). These instruments are typically chosen by those who seek regular income. That has especially been the case this year, as interest rates on traditional fixed-income instruments such bank fixed deposits and small savings have fallen.

If the details of bank accounts are incorrectly captured or the bank in which you hold an account gets merged or you intend to change your bank account for receiving the cashflows from bonds, then the same need to be communicated. Here is how to do it.

How do I change my bank account if I hold NCDs in demat?

Investors hold bonds either in a physical form or a demat account. Many new NCD issuances are done only in demat form. Holding bonds in demat account is better as it facilitates easy storage, changes in records and convenient transfer. “If you hold bonds in demat form, you have to write to your depository participant in the prescribed format,” says Ajay Kejriwal, President, Choice Broking.

Get in touch with your depository participant with a duly signed form and a cancelled cheque, giving the name of the investor and other details of the bank account. Make sure that the holding pattern of your new bank account is exactly the same as your demat account. Also, your demat account is linked to just one bank account. In simple words, whatever money (interests, dividends, redemptions) that you get across all the securities you hold in this demat account – equity shares, bonds, mutual funds and so on – flows to this bank account. So, if you change your bank account that is linked to your demat account, then payouts from all your dematerialised investments will land up in this new bank account.

What if I hold physical bonds?

It gets a bit tricky. You need to get in touch with the Register and Transfer agent (RTA) of each bond issuer. The company that has issued its bonds would, typically, mention this detail in its website.

However, there are cases where a particular series (or tranche) of bonds is managed by one RTA and other series is managed by another RTA. If you know the ISIN- international securities identification number- then you can figure out the correct RTA and the office address of RTA.

The RTA’s website has forms for updating the bank accounts or the same can be requested by email. You have to then fill up the physical form and sign it. Attach a cancelled cheque (make sure the investors’ names are mentioned on the cheque leaf) and a self-attested copy of PAN (permanent account number), and send it to the RTA by registered post or courier. You have to do this for as many bonds as you have.

Once your signatures and forms are validated, your new bank account gets tagged to your bonds. Usually, this takes about seven working days. A letter specifying the change in bank details is also sent to the investor.

You should update your bank account details whenever necessary, to avoid missing on any cashflow from the bonds you held.