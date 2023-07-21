English
    How to plan for your child’s foreign degree: A primer

    Planning for your kid’s higher education is no child’s play. Bear in mind the inflation rate at which today’s course fees will expand, be disciplined, and assume conservative returns. Whatever you do, do not dip in your own retirement corpus.

    Lisa Barbora
    July 21, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    No matter how you choose to go about your child's higher education, it’s clear that the earlier you start preparing, the better off you are.

    One of the biggest financial goals of most Indian parents is their child’s higher education. Avni and Ashish Ranawade are delighted that their son will start attending a prestigious Ivy League college in the US, but the funding of this four year program required meticulous planning. “My husband is a planner par excellence. By the time our son was in middle school, we were sure that an overseas undergraduate degree is the direction we are moving in. The planning, including...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers