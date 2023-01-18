Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Nippon MF’s Sailesh Raj Bhan recommends two asset classes

Sailesh Raj Bhan, who took over as the chief investment officer (CIO) – Equity, at Nippon Life India Asset Management, is no stranger to the fund house. He has spent over 16 years at the fund house, India’s fourth largest, with assets worth Rs 2.97 trillion under management. Bhan. who has over 27 years’ experience in the Indian equity markets, started out at Nippon MF as an equity fund manager in 2006.

So far, Bhan has been managing multiple flagship funds, namely, Nippon India Large Cap Fund, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund and Nippon India Pharma Fund, for over 15 years.

As far as investments are concerned, Bhan’s mantra is simple: Keep it simple.

It is not easy to time the equity market. An investor generally targets equities

for medium- to long-term goals. So, it is advisable to enter the markets in a staggered manner; via step-by-step investments or through a systematic investment plan (SIP). That’s the right approach to gradually increase allocation.

Just stick to two asset classes; debt and equity. You can diversify a bit in gold. But that’s about it. In normal market conditions, I would suggest a 50-50 allocation to equity and debt. But given the high valuations right now, I would recommend 40 percent in equity, 50 percent in debt and 10 percent in gold, as a broad allocation percentage.

Stick to diversified funds. A flexi-cap fund or multi-cap fund will give you exposure across all sectors.

In terms of earnings growth, the engineering and manufacturing, and banking and financial services sectors are well-positioned. After a disastrous show in 2020 (a loss of around 9 percent), the pharmaceutical sector might also see a change in fortunes on account of better corporate earnings.

Automobiles, information technology (IT) and consumer staples on the other hand can face a setback. It is expected that the increased demand for automobiles seen during the Covid-19 work-from-home years, when social distancing was necessary, might just reverse. There could be a slowdown here. The IT sector is seeing some terrible layoffs. And consumer staples might face turbulence due to existing high valuations.

The best way to invest in a sectoral fund is to look at how much exposure the sector has in a diversified index, like the Nifty 50 index or the S&P BSE Sensex. If you are bullish on the sector, you can invest a bit more — say, 4-5 percent of your portfolio — in the sector, so that your overall effective exposure goes up to around 10-11 percent.

Remember, don’t invest in multiple sector funds. You might think that you are bullish on multiple sectors, but investing in so many sectors would just replicate a diversified equity fund.

Rebalancing every month will be a deterrent to your portfolio, as one needs to be patient with investments. Rebalancing once a year is a reasonable time frame, or if the equity market witnesses a significant upside or downside. The rebalancing should always keep the volatility and risk of the portfolio under control.

Equities are strictly meant for the long-term. However, equities can give you a dose of returns in 18 months or maybe more than three years. Therefore, hold on to equities for at least three years. But if the markets shoot up very sharply and your asset allocation gets distorted as a result, take some money off the table (book profits) and bring your asset allocation back in line. This could mean selling equities before three years, as a means to rebalance.

That’s difficult to say. But debt has come into the limelight after a very long time because of the interest rate cycle we have reached. It is not that one is more attractive than the other, at the moment. But if economic conditions turn favourable again, then equities might do better. Till then it is important to maintain a balance between the two.

If there are alternatives that have a longer track record, then having those in your portfolio is better than going for these launches.

The US being in a difficult spot because of the (Russia-Ukraine) war, inflation and recession is a big threat. China’s recovery, global interest rates remaining high, and fluctuating commodity prices are also threats to the Indian economy.

As a rough estimate, I have 60 percent allocation to equity and 40 percent to debt.

I am not invested in long-duration funds because that would increase my risk. Interest-rate changes make debt funds volatile. For the fixed income part of my portfolio, I stick to fixed deposits and tax saving bonds.

- Practice discipline

- Enter the markets early and spend more time invested

- Be patient