    Franklin Templeton's first fund launch since debt fund crisis to open on August 16

    Franklin Templeton India AMC is set to launch a balanced advantage fund. The category is the hottest in the mutual funds space with 6 launches in the past 3 years

    Jash Kriplani
    July 26, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT MF) will be launching a balanced advantage fund – its first mutual fund scheme in around two-and-a-half years since it decided to wind up six of its debt schemes in April 2020.

    The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription on August 16, according to people in the know.

    The Balanced Advantage Fund is the largest hybrid category in the MF industry, accounting for investor assets worth Rs 1.7 trillion. To be sure, there are 25 schemes already in the category.

    Typically, a BAF shifts exposures between equity and debt, depending upon the valuations of the stock markets. When equities are over-valued, the fund reduces equity exposure, while at the same time increasing debt exposure. It does the opposite, when equities are under-valued.

    FT MF went through a difficult period after it shut its six debt schemes due to lack of liquidity in debt markets. Some investors initiated legal process against the fund house. While the schemes have now largely returned the funds to the investors, the legal proceedings have not yet concluded.

    The legal battle over whether Franklin Templeton crossed the line and took undue risks is still on. After the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), slapped hefty fines on the fund house and its senior officials and asked it to return the fund management fees it had earned in the months leading to the winding up, Franklin Templeton filed an appeal at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

    In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, FT MF's former president Sanjay Sapre had pointed out that Franklin Templeton India had taken a conscious decision to not launch any debt funds till its court cases are resolved. On the equity side, he had added, the fund house is present in almost all the important categories, except the new-age index and exchange-traded funds. One important category that the fund house wasn’t present in, was a balanced advantage fund.

    That void will get filled up on August 16.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #investing #mutual fund #NFO #personal finance
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 06:11 am
