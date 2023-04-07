English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Simply Save | Financial and tax planning 2023-24: How to choose the most suitable tax regime

    In this edition of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni speaks to Bhavesh Shah, senior partner with Mumbai-based chartered accountancy firm Hasmukh Shah & Co to understand why it is important to commence tax planning process early and how you should pick the tax regime most suitable to you. Tune in for more

    Preeti Kulkarni
    April 07, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

    Simply Save

    April is the month when most salaried individuals have to submit their proposed investment declarations – indicating the tax-saver investments they plan to make during the financial year – to their employers.

    Beginning of a financial year is also the right time to evaluate and make changes to your financial plan. Your tax planning ought to be a subset of this process and not an exercise to completed in a hurry in March.

    This year, the process has assumed greater significance due to a key announcement made in Budget 2023. Starting this year, the new, minimal exemptions tax regime will be the default regime. So, unless you state your intent to stick to the old tax regime, your employer will compute your tax liability after factoring in the new tax regime’s tax slabs and rates.

    Preeti Kulkarni
    Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
    Tags: #personal finance #Podcast #Tax #tax planning #tax regime
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 01:44 pm