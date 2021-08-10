business Financial security is the key to happiness: IndiaFirst’s top boss on journey to financial freedom Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni caught up with RM Vishakha, MD and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, to get her to share her money mantras and lessons she learnt during her 34-year-long career. Vishakha gives a glimpse into her journey towards financial independence, investment principles she adheres to and money mistakes that she made in the initial phase of her career. In this video, Vishakha talks about what financial independence means for her, why everyone – irrespective of the age-group – can and should aim for it and how they can go about achieving this goal.