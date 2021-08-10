MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation

business

Financial security is the key to happiness: IndiaFirst’s top boss on journey to financial freedom

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni caught up with RM Vishakha, MD and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, to get her to share her money mantras and lessons she learnt during her 34-year-long career. Vishakha gives a glimpse into her journey towards financial independence, investment principles she adheres to and money mistakes that she made in the initial phase of her career. In this video, Vishakha talks about what financial independence means for her, why everyone – irrespective of the age-group – can and should aim for it and how they can go about achieving this goal.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.