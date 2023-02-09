English
    Investors shrug off volatility, equity fund inflows surge 72% in January

    Despite fears around a recession in the US, Indian markets continued to witness flows likely based on expectations around growth in the Indian markets.

    Abhinav Kaul
    February 09, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
    Gold exchange-traded funds continued to outflows at Rs 199.43 crore.

    Investors continued to repose faith in equities as inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds surged 72 percent to Rs 12,546.51 crore in January even as the Indian market remained flat, data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on February 9.

    The systematic investment plan (SIP) book also remained strong as the inflows via this periodic investment vehicle jumped to Rs 13,856 crore, a fresh record high, during January 2023. The number was Rs 13,573 crore during December.

    Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “Strong flows for the month supported by SIP inflows, despite a volatile month with markets being subdued the net positive flows is a sign of increasing maturity of investors to continue their allocations in equity mutual funds.”

