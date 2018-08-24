EMI defaults have maximum impact on your credit score: ClearScore

In India, there is no severe age concentration of people availing credit, Justin Basini, Global CEO & Co-Founder, ClearScore, said. Most loan activity is observed in the 24 to 44 age group. This is a prime age for borrowing. People start with two-wheeler, car, personal, credit card and consumer durable loans and then upgrade to a home loan. Loan activity tapers off at a later age.

In an interview with moneycontrol, Basini talks about consumers checking their credit scores in India, ClearScore services in India, its USP and factors that have a negative impact on credit score.

Edited excerpts:

A: There are about 300 million consumers who have ever taken credit in India and have a history of opening/closing a credit account. On an average, across multiple platforms, you will see only about a million people a month registering and trying out what their credit score is. The numbers are staggering and numbers are so low.

Typically, this platforms offer credit report only once and then it’s a paid service. Some do offer multiple times but they don’t offer any coaching. To put things into perspective, there are 15 million applications in a month. This is an increase of 5 times what it was in 2013. Our goal is to increase awareness and make them financially savvy.

A: We set up ClearScore in September 2014 and launched our first service of allowing customers to check their credit score for the UK market from July 2015. At present, we have 6.6 million customers in the UK market. This makes us one of the biggest organisations which allow customers to check their credit score in the UK market. We launched our first international business in South Africa in May last year. We have 550,000 customers in South Africa.

Everyone should have control of their financial information: credit reports and scores. Banks use this information to check an applicant’s credit worthiness. In developing country like India, we would like people to be aware of how credit reports and credit score works. How they can use credit, so that they can make the best choices as they access credit. We at ClearScore will provide free access to a credit report 12 times a year.

We impart financial education around improving a credit score. We will offer various third-party credit options based on an assessee’s eligibility criteria for products they qualify. All these services will be free and there will be no upsells to our customers. We will receive fees from banks, if customer subscribes to any of the credit product from our platform.

A: We had introduced financial coaching in UK market with chatbots, which are quite popular now. It helps to interact with the computer and get some educational contents. We have developed something similar for the Indian market keeping the customer in mind here. This will be launched in a couple of weeks and help people to understand bit a more about credit score and report, finances, etc. The chatbots will be sharing references to articles, videos, etc in an engaging manner as per questions asked.