Bajaj Finserv MF debuts in equity segment with flexicap fund: should you invest?

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund is the 43rd entrant into India’s Rs 44 trillion mutual fund sector

New entrant Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund has made its foray into the equity segment with the launch of a flexicap fund. Its new fund offer (NFO) opens on July 24, and closes on August 7, 2023. The scheme is called Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund. Flexicap funds have the flexibility to change the allocation between largecaps, midcaps, and smallcaps, while ensuring that 65 percent of their allocations are in equity instruments. On June 29, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company (AMC) made its debut...