Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers 'Health Prime' wellness rider

Underlining the importance of preventive healthcare and regular medical screening for a healthy life, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently launched a wellness rider, namely Health Prime, which offers cashless benefits and 4 main healthcare covers.

This includes telephone (teleconsultation) and doctor/in-person consultation, along with investigation cover (pathology/ radiology services)and annual preventive health check-ups cover. The extensive medical network where these services can be availed includes 2,500 lab chains, 90,000 doctors across 35+ specialities.

Notably, the rider is available only for existing Bajaj Allianz policyholders who hold health insurance and personal accident policies, given that it is not a standalone product and only an addition to the base policy. Accordingly, the entry age for the rider will be determined per the base policy opted by the insurer.

The rider also offers 6 plans for individuals where yearly premiums range from Rs. 63 to Rs. 1,084. There are 3 family floater plans as well, with a premium range of Rs. 1,146 to Rs. 2,348. The insured members can also avail of a free preventive healthcare checkup once every year from a range of 45+ test parameters, which include Hemogram and ESR, Liver function, Urine routine and more.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Devang Mody, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd., said, "Today it has become increasingly important to have a conscious, proactive mindset towards one’s health instead of a reactive one. Preventive healthcare has become essential for all, regardless of age or profession. We urge customers to make the most of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance wellness rider – Health Prime, and address their health needs immediately, without having to worry about the burden of 'out-of-pocket' expenditure. Moreover, Health Prime benefits are cashless and can be easily availed through Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s ‘Caringly Yours’ app

The significance of preventive healthcare has skyrocketed, particularly in the post-pandemic age. Medical inflation (pre-covid) was around 10 percent. However, the same has burgeoned to stand at 20 percent in the post-covid era.

Even medical and diagnostic out-of-pocket expenses in India currently account for almost $15 billion, with an expected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent in the next 3 years. This stresses the need for regular check-ups for early-stage diagnoses, along with acknowledging the high OPD (Outpatient Department) treatment costs, that can severely stress a common man's pocket.

Commenting on the offering, Mr Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have always stayed ahead of the curve in terms of providing end to end insurance solutions which not only take care of our customers’ current needs but also enable them to be future-ready.

He continued, "With Health Prime rider, our aim is to provide a total wellness ecosystem and encourage a preventive rather than curative approach. Thus, being their everyday insurer who is there to support them at every stage catering to their healthcare needs and enabling people to lead a healthy lifestyle.”