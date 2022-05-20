English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Axis Mutual Fund sacks 2nd fund manager under investigation for irregularities

    Deepak Agarwal was an equity research analyst and assistant fund manager of Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Quant Fund and Axis Value Fund

    Jash Kriplani
    May 20, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    After sacking its chief dealer - Viresh Joshi - who was also a fund manager, Axis Mutual Fund has now sacked a second fund manager, Deepak Agarwal, who was under investigation for irregularities.

    In an earlier statement, the fund house said Axis AMC has been conducting a suo moto internal investigation since February 2022, using reputed external advisors to assist with this ongoing investigation.

    Agarwal, who was an equity research analyst and assistant fund manager of Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Quant Fund and Axis Value Fund, is no longer part of these schemes.

    On May 6, Moneycontrol broke the story that the fund house had suspended Joshi, along with assistant fund manager Deepak Agarwal, on allegations on irregularities.

    Axis MF later confirmed that it had undertaken a a suo moto investigation.

    Close

    Related stories

    On May 2, MC Insider published a small item about a dealer at a fund house driving around in a Lamborghini, alluding to his disproportionate assets.

    Joshi, who has spent over a decade at the fund house, was also in the role of fund manager in five schemes – Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Banking ETF, Axis Nifty ETF, Axis Technology ETF and Axis Consumption ETF.

    Axis MF is the seventh-largest mutual fund in the country, with Rs 2.59 lakh crore of assets under management.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #Axis #Axis Mutual Fund #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance
    first published: May 20, 2022 07:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.