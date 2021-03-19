Pepsi Mango: Company to launch permanent flavoured drink after 5 years

PepsiCo has a presence in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

After a gap of five years, Pepsi is set to roll out a new flavour of the beverage. Pepsi Mango is the brand's first new permanent flavoured cola in five years, the company said on March 18.

Beginning March 22, Pepsi Mango, a mix of cola and tropical fruit flavour, will be available nationwide, it said in a release.

The flavour launch also marks the brand's first permanent release of a regular and zero sugar variety at the same time.

Pepsi has also created a new national TV commercial set on Take You Dancing song by Jason Derulo.

Commenting on the launch, Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing – Pepsi said, "Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavours, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavour of sweet, juicy mango."

Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, he added.

PepsiCo has a presence in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020.

The company's portfolio includes a wide range of foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.