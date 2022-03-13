Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested and released on bail for rash, negligent driving

File image of Paytm CEO and Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly ramming a Jaguar Land Rover into the vehicle of Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South district) on February 22, has been released on bail, The Indian Express reported.

Sharma allegedly caused the accident outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg and was arrested under the IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving), as per the FIR filed by Constable Dipak Kumar, who is posted as Jaiker's driver, the report said. Police lodged a complaint against Sharma based on Kumar's FIR, where he also stated that he could identify the alleged offender.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

When contacted, Constable Kumar told the paper that he first took DCP Jaiker to a petrol pump at around 8am. An operator Constable Pradeep was also with him and they reached a traffic jam near Mother’s International School. He said he asked the constable to get down and direct traffic since parents were dropping off their children.

“I was waiting when a car came speeding from the side and rammed my vehicle. There was a Haryana registration number plate and the person managed to drive away. Our vehicle got damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road. We informed our DCP and she asked me about the car. We told her that we had noted down the number, and then we lodged an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station,” he said.

The Delhi Police and the transport department traced the car to a Gurgaon-based company which informed them that the vehicle was given to Sharma who is a resident of Greater Kailash-II. Sharma was subsequently summoned to the Malviya Nagar police station, where he was arrested and released on bail. The car which he used to cause the accident was also impounded by police.

Suman Nalwa, spokesperson for the Delhi Police confirmed Sharma's arrest and release on bail; DCP Jaiker and a Paytm spokesperson refused to comment; while Sharma couldn't be reached, as per the report.