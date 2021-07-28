Paytm plans to recruit over 20,000 field sales executives: Report

PTI separately reported that Paytm is planning to list on stock exchanges by October.

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Paytm is planning to hire 20,000 field sales executives, according to a report by The Times of India.

Each recruit will be able to earn around Rs 35,000 per month and will be used to promote Paytm's entire portfolio including QR codes, POS machines, Paytm Soundbox, and UPI as well as other products, sources told the publication.

The fintech company has launched its field sales executive programme, to provide employment opportunities to undergraduates, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Paytm spokesperson did not comment on the matter when contacted by The Times of India.

One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, had recently filed its draft documents to raise Rs 16,600 crore via a public offering. This is expected to be India's largest IPO, after Coal India's public offering in 2010.