business Patanjali Ayurved to transfer food retail biz to Ruchi Soya: Impact on investors, growth plans, more Patanjali Ayurved to transfer food retail business to Ruchi Soya. Catch Karunya Rao in conversation with Baba Ramdev of Patanjali and Sanjeev Astana of Ruchi Soya as she discusses the company's growth plans and impact on investors.