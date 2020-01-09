App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Osmanabad administration seeks GI tag for region’s 'lifesaver' goats

Unfavourable weather conditions made cultivation unprofitable, forcing many to turn to goat rearing as their main occupation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image: Goat (Picryl)
Representational Image: Goat (Picryl)

The Osmanabad district administration is seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the region's goat breed, also known as the ‘lifesavers of farmers’ in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, BusinessLine reported.

Farmer suicides in these regions of Maharashtra are particularly high as they face frequent droughts. Unfavourable weather conditions made cultivation unprofitable, forcing many to turn to goat rearing as their main occupation.

The hardy breed has helped families, especially women and landless farmers, tide through tough times as they are disease resistant, grow quickly, adapt with all types of rearing systems, possesses a good reproductive capacity and milk production, the report stated.

The district administration told the paper that GI tagging the breed would help brand it, expand the goat’s milk and meat markets – including export, and promote economic prosperity of farmers. It hopes to have the tag in the next couple of months.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #geographical tagging #GI tag #India

