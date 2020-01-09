Osmanabad administration seeks GI tag for region’s 'lifesaver' goats

The Osmanabad district administration is seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the region's goat breed, also known as the ‘lifesavers of farmers’ in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, BusinessLine reported.

Farmer suicides in these regions of Maharashtra are particularly high as they face frequent droughts. Unfavourable weather conditions made cultivation unprofitable, forcing many to turn to goat rearing as their main occupation.

The hardy breed has helped families, especially women and landless farmers, tide through tough times as they are disease resistant, grow quickly, adapt with all types of rearing systems, possesses a good reproductive capacity and milk production, the report stated.