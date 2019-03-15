App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online assessment platform Mercer-Mettl looking to expand overseas footprint

With demand increasing and using the parent company Mercer’s bandwidth, the company is now looking to scale their latest offerings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Siddhartha Gupta recently took over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of online assessment platform Mercer-Mettl. In his new role, Gupta plans to cash in on demand for online assessment services to increase the company’s solutions footprint globally.

Technology hasn't left any fields untouched and the recruitment business is no exception. Gupta said, “Five years back people were unaware of technology tools available for assessment. Now, every talent acquisition firm has some sort of tool.”

“If you don’t, you will be considered historic,” he quipped.

According to a report by Techsciresearch, India assessment services market is projected to cross $750 million by 2021. The report pointed out the growth in the market is backed by an increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labour force in the country.

related news

The increasing demand from competition-conducting authorities to enrol specialist exam-conducting companies and the growing preference among corporate and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years, the report added.

According to Gupta, there is a huge headroom for growth. The rate at which technology is growing, Gupta said, “Traditional way of recruitment will not work anymore.” Deploying technology is making the recruitment process more efficient and also helping them engage with potential candidates better.

The company has over 1,500 customers, 30 products and assessments for 400 different job roles. The products include psychometric tests, aptitude tests, coding, intelligent hiring platforms and learning and development tools such as training effectiveness and feedback.

Close to 50 percent of the company’s business comes from psychometric tests, 20 percent from tech-powered tests such as hackathons and the rest from other assessments. In terms of industry, IT and ITeS service providers account for 50 percent. Sectors such as the automobile, pharmaceuticals, insurance and banking are also growing at a much faster rate.

With demand increasing and using the parent company Mercer’s bandwidth, the company is now looking to scale their latest offerings – Hackathon platform, 360-degree feedback, chatbot and its intelligent assessment platform.

Mercer-Mettl is looking at Asia Pacific region such as Indonesia and Singapore, West Asia, South Africa and Brazil and Mexico, where the company has seen a huge growth in recent times.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #hiring #Online assessment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BookMyShow Overcharging Customers in the Name of 'Internet Handling Fe ...

Prakash Ambedkar Announces List of 37 Lok Sabha Candidates in Blow to ...

SC Agrees to Hear Plea of TTV Dhinakaran on Common 'Pressure Cooker' S ...

Yet Another Bridge Collapse In Mumbai. Cyrus Finds Outs Who Is To Blam ...

CPI(M)-led Left Front Releases List of 25 Candidates for LS Polls in W ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, ...

Super Cup Match Called Off After Minerva Fail to Turn Up

Elections 2019: History Says Advantage BJP When Uttar Pradesh Votes Fr ...

GATE 2019 Results Declared @gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.