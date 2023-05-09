English
    Ban on diesel four-wheelers | Oil Ministry says ETAC recommendations are yet to be accepted

    A report by Energy Transition Advisory Committee said India should ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers by 2027 in cities with over 10 lakh population.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    May 09, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    Consultations with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated, the ministry said in a tweet.

    The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the report by an oil ministry panel which recommended a ban on diesel four-wheelers by 2027 is yet to be accepted by the government.

    A report by Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC), headed by former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor, said India should ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers by 2027 in cities with over 10 lakh population and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles.

    The oil ministry said on May 9 that the suggestions by the panel relate to multiple ministries and a range of stakeholders. Consultations with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated, the ministry said in a tweet.

    No decision has yet been taken on the recommendations by ETAC, the ministry added.

    As India aims to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070, the panel suggested phasing out motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers with internal combustion engines by 2035.

    The panel has also recommended that city transport in India, which is the world's fourth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, should be a mix of metro trains and electric buses by 2030.

    If the panel’s recommendations are accepted, the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country is expected to rise exponentially.

