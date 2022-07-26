English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    No proposal to relax e-invoicing under GST regime, finance minister says

    Currently, e-invoicing is mandatory for taxpayers with aggregate turnover of more than Rs 20 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    India has no proposal to relax the mandatory provisions of e-invoicing under the goods and services tax regime, according to a parliamentary response by the finance minister.

    “At present, there is no such proposal,” Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 26 in a written response to a lawmaker’s question in the parliament’s upper house, when asked if the government is contemplating relaxing the mandatory provisions of e-invoices. “Currently, E-invoicing is mandatory for taxpayers with aggregate turnover of more than Rs. 20 crores in a financial year with effect from 01.04.2022.”

    e-invoicing is a system in which business-to-business invoices are authenticated electronically by the Goods and Services Tax Network for use on the common GST portal. Invoice information is transferred from a portal to the GST portal and e-way bill portal in real-time, eliminating the need for manual data entry while filing GSTR-1 return as well as generation of a part of the e-way bills.

    e-invoicing plugs a major gap in data reconciliation under GST to reduce mismatch errors and allow interoperability, backward integration, and automation of the tax return filing process and faster availability of genuine input tax credits.

    The system also reduces the possibility of audits or surveys by the tax authorities as the information is available at a transaction level.

    Close

    Related stories

    The GST e-invoicing is expected to be mandatory for firms with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore from next year, tax officials have said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #e-invoice #Economy #Finance Minister #GST #policy #Tax
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.