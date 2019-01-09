App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC to decide on eligible shareholders for buyback on January 18

"NMDC has fixed January 18, 2019 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners to whom letter of offer will be sent and will be eligible to participate in the buyback of 10,20,40,815 shares fully paid-up equity shares of the company," NMDC said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run iron ore producer NMDC will decide on January 18 the names of shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the company's Rs 1,000-crore share buyback.

"NMDC has fixed January 18, 2019 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners to whom letter of offer will be sent and will be eligible to participate in the buyback of 10,20,40,815 shares fully paid-up equity shares of the company," NMDC said in a BSE filing.

The finance ministry has already given a green light to the company's buyback plan.

The timeline for the launch of the offer would be decided by NMDC's board.

The government holds 72.43 per cent in NMDC.

It has already lined up buyback offers of nine PSUs including ONGC, Oil India, IOC, NHPC, BHEL, Nalco, Cochin Shipyard, NLC and KIOCL. These would cumulatively fetch about Rs 9,000 crore to the exchequer.

Shares of NMDC were trading down by 4.27 percent at Rs 90.90 per scrip on BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Business #Buyback #Companies #iron ore #NMDC

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.