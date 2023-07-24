NIT Rourkela sees record placements, highest package at Rs 53 LPA

In the 2022-23 academic year, a total of 1,474 students registered for placements, across different streams of study.

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) received 1,534 job offers, the highest in an academic year, from more than 330 companies during campus placements in 2023. More than 95 percent of its students from the flagship B.Tech program were placed.

Branches like B.Tech in electrical engineering, electronics and instrumentation engineering and ceramic engineering as well as dual degrees in mining engineering and ceramic engineering recorded 100 percent placement of registered students, the institute said in a statement.

The placement saw 24 students securing a package of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum (LPA) among them eight got the offer with the highest package of Rs 52.89 LPA.

The average (overall) CTC jumped from Rs 11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023 achieving an increase of more than 16 percent. The average CTC of B.Tech for the year is Rs 14.22 LPA.

During academic year 2022-23, a total of 1,474 students registered for placements, across different streams of study. Among different sectors, software and IT services emerged as the top recruiter (31.1 percent of total recruitment) including Microsoft, Amazon, AWS, Hotstar, SAP Labs, etc.

This was followed by Core Engineering (26.8 percent) with companies like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, John Deere, etc. Analytics and Consulting accounted for 15.3 percent including companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal point analytics, O9 Solutions and Kantar etc.

“....This year we have also witnessed a student who secured an internship and later got a job offer (off-campus placement) with a package of over 83 LPA,” said Prof Bibhuti B. Nayak, Head of the Career Development Centre, NIT Rourkela.