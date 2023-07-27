NFT club will allow closer, more meaningful interaction with well-wishers: Tapsee Pannu

1

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been a rage among celebrities for some time now. With time, its utilities and use cases have evolved, as more and more companies and brands get on board. The latest to join the bandwagon is actor Tapsee Pannu who has launched her own NFT.

In a chat with Manisha Gupta, she talks about the introductory NFT offer that gives members a chance to win unique prizes hand-picked by her.

Below is the transcript of the conversation.

You have a company - the wedding factory - and a badminton franchise. You also have your own App, but what led to an NFT club?

I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence. As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.

What are the membership rules, number of members and costs involved?

There are a total of 500 membership NFTs minted in this series. If you purchase one of these NFTs you get access to exclusive content, events and lucky draws. I’m throwing a Roast event, with stand-up comedians Abish Mathew, Angad Singh Ranyal, Gurleen Pannu hosted by Abhilash Thapliyal where all NFT owners are invited. The event will take place on July 29. Members who can’t be physically present, can watch the event online. Membership is a one-time fee of roughly Rs 2500 ($35).

Is there a number of NFTs or themes that you are looking at on NFT’s?

This is just the start, we will expand the NFT space, and come up with new and creative NFT ideas our members can benefit from. Right now, we are fully focusing on this drop.

How do you perceive the importance of blockchain and its offerings in the ever-evolving tech world?

I’m quite sure blockchain is going to get even bigger, more helpful and it will help technological development in the future. Blockchain is used in more and more industries due to it being decentralised. It gives the users trust that it’s proven impossible to hack.

I want to use it because it offers me a new way of making exclusive content and interacting with fans.

Your mantra and advice on new gens on use of tech?

Being an engineer myself I trust science and find technological development very exciting. We as a country should be very proud of how many engineers and tech-savvy people hail from India. I´m sure more will follow in the future and I can only encourage that.

The members of the tapseeclub.com will receive a ticket for a lucky draw which includes video calls with Tapsee, an outfit from her movie and 100 autographed items from Tapsee’s collections.