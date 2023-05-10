NFCSF revises down sugar output estimate to 32.7 MT for 2022-23

Sugar

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Federation (NFCSF) on Wednesday revised sugar production estimate lower to 32.7 million tonnes in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year ending September from its earlier estimate of 35.5 million tonnes.

The revised sugar production estimate is, however, down by 8.88 per cent from the actual production of 35.92 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September).

In a statement, NFCSF said about 531 sugar mills across the country have produced 32.03 million tonnes of sugar till April 30. Of 531 sugar mills, 67 mills are still in operation.

"Considering the current pace of crushing, the current sugar season in the country will last till the end of May and it is estimated to produce about 32.7 million tonnes of new sugar," NFCSF President Jayaprakash Dandegaonkar said.

In addition, about 4.5 million tonnes of sugar is estimated to be diverted for ethanol production, he said.

The NFCSF said its estimate is based on the latest information on the production of sugarcane and sugar.

According to the cooperative body, sugar output in Maharashtra has already reached 10.53 million tonnes as per the estimates, but still lower than 13.73 million tonnes in the previous year.

In Uttar Pradesh, the output has touched 10.19 million tonnes till April as against the projection of 10.5 million tonnes, slightly higher than 10.2 million tonnes in the previous year.

Whereas in Karnataka, the sugar production has reached 5.55 million tonnes till April as against the estimate of 5.6 million tonne but lower than 6.15 million tonnes during 2021-22 marketing year.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three sugar-producing states in the country.

As per the NFCSF, Gujarat figured at the top in the average sugar recovery in the country at 10.80 per cent, followed by Karnataka (10.10 per cent), Telangana (10.10 per cent), Maharashtra (10 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.70 per cent), Bihar (9.70 per cent). percent) and Uttar Pradesh (9.65 percent) .