App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New US bill seeks to double number of annual green cards each year: Report

It addresses the backlog in family and employment green cards, which is unattended have estimated timelines for completion ranging between 10-150 years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

United States senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy on October 16 introduced the Resolving Extended Limbo for Immigrant Employees and Families (RELIEF) Act in the state senate to address stalled immigration issues, The Economic Times reported.

The senators, both from the Democratic Party, jointly introduced the RELIEF Act, which will double the number of green cards issued by the US each year, besides making changes to the current immigration policy.

As of now, 226,000 family green cards and 140,000 employment green cards are issued annually. The move follows the S386 Immigration Bill introduced in July, which also seeks to liberalise the green card regime.

Close

RELIEF addresses the backlog in family and employment green cards, which is unattended have estimated timelines for completion ranging between 10-150 years. The bill also points out the four million people long immigrant visa waiting list besides thousands-long green card waitlist.

related news

Durbin said the bill would tackle “serious problems” in the US’ “broken immigration system”.

If enacted, Indian nationals would be among the biggest beneficiaries. The likelihood, however, seems slim since the Senate is controlled by Republicans, and the party’s recent rhetoric has been staunchly anti-immigrant.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #bill #employment #green card #Immigration #senate #US #USA #Visa

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour