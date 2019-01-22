App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New broadcast pricing regime: 50% subscribers haven't selected TV channels yet

Subscribers yet to choose their channels may get transferred to a basic free-to-air pack which has 100 standard-definition channels for Rs 130 per month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The new pricing regime issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in the broadcast space which allows customers to pay only for TV channels they wish to watch, kicks in on February 1. But, 50 percent of the 165 million TV households of the country are yet to inform the operators of their choice of channels, The Economic Times reported.

The biggest challenge is being faced by cable and direct-to-home operators, who are reaching out to their customers to find out their choices.

The process was ideally supposed to be concluded by January 21, but the final deadline now is January 31. "Majority of our members have approached 65-70 percent of their consumers and the momentum is building on ground," a spokesperson of the All India Digital Cable Federation told the paper.

"We have sent SMSes and mails to our subscribers. There is information running on the default channel. Many of our local cable operators have also started reaching out to end-users. The information is also available on consumer apps," he added.

related news

TRAI secretary SK Gupta chaired a meeting on January 21 with the distribution platforms, all of whom promised to complete the process by January 26. Gupta reportedly said that licenses of companies that fail to comply with the rules will be revoked. The chief executive officers of all broadcast and distribution companies are expected to report to TRAI chairman RS Sharma about the status of the transition.

Subscribers yet to choose their channels may get transferred to a basic free-to-air pack which has 100 standard-definition channels for Rs 130 per month.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Broadcast #Business #RS Sharma #TRAI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.