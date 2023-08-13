'Never lose your quest to learn': Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on advice for his children

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said having independent thought was important

“We begin life with learning and end life without learning everything.” This is the first piece of advice late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the legendary market investor, wanted to give his three children – his daughter and two sons. In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on his 60th birthday in 2020, Jhunjhunwala spoke about how he wanted to encourage his children to never lose their quest to learn or to ever think that they knew everything. “The quest to learn is the journey, not the destination,” he said.

The second piece of advice he said was the importance of independent thought. The late investor has often credited his father for encouraging independent thought in him. Jhunjhunwala said he would give similar advice and support to his children. “Don’t necessarily accept everything anybody says, but also don’t reject everything either. Have independent thought.”

Jhunjhunwala also said that he believed that earning wealth may not be the greatest pleasure in life and he wanted his children to not necessarily spend their life running behind trying to earn wealth but to at the end of the day enjoy what they did.

Lastly, Jhunjhunwala said that would like them to develop the skills of their mother (his wife Rekha) as well as her nature, his intellect along with having a good education, integrity, independence and the power to be able to give back.

“I want them to be independent minded people. I hope they turn out to be fair, charitable and responsible citizens,” he added.