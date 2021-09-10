MARKET NEWS

Nearly half of Microsoft employees want to work from office

Microsoft announced that it had delayed the return of staff to US offices and not set a specified date for the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
The survey was conducted among more than 160,000 of Microsoft's 180,000 employees across 100 countries.

The survey was conducted among more than 160,000 of Microsoft's 180,000 employees across 100 countries.


Microsoft, on September 9, said 48 percent of its employees had said they planned to come to the office 3 to 4 times per week. Only 28 percent of managers have that expectation of their team.

An internal survey hinted at a gap between expectations of managers and employees with regard to frequency of working from the office.

While 8 percent of employees say they plan to come to the office every day, only 1 percent of managers expect the same of their team members.

Of managers, 35 percent said they had no preference as to how often employees came to the office.

The survey was conducted among more than 160,000 of Microsoft's 180,000 employees across 100 countries.

