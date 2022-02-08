MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NCLT orders Karvy Stock Broking not to alienate assets

    A minority shareholder brought to the notice of the tribunal that Karvy was indulging in selling assets and not properly accounting for the proceeds.

    CR Sukumar
    February 08, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

    The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 8 ordered the management of scam-hit Karvy Stock Broking not to alienate any assets of the company and its subsidiaries, responding to an application filed by a minority shareholder.

    This comes amid ongoing investigations by various agencies including the police, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a host of allegations against the company and weeks after the ED took Karvy group chairman and managing director Comandur Parthasarathy and group chief financial officer G Krishna Hari into custody.

    The NCLT bench of judicial member Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and technical member Binod Kumar Sinha issued the restraining orders in response to a petition filed by Meka Rajini, a minority shareholder of Karvy Stock Broking.

    Rajini brought to the notice of the tribunal that Karvy was indulging in selling assets and not properly accounting for the proceeds, which the petition said could severely jeopardize the interests of shareholders.

    The tribunal in its orders directed Karvy Stock Broking “from alienating any assets (inclusive of both current assets and fixed assets) of the company”.

    Close

    Related stories

    The NCLT bench also asked the company to bring to its notice any payments to be made to the investors or any other statutory agencies and “seek permission of the bench and only on a case-to-case basis this bench may allow the sale of the assets”.

    Responding to the submission of the minority shareholder that the company was also indulging in the selling assets of its subsidiary companies, the bench ordered Karvy Stock Broking not to “use its majority holding in its subsidiaries to take any decision for selling away the assets”.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Karvy Stock Broking #National Company law Tribunal
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.