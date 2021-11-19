MARKET NEWS

English
Narayan Rane launches Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for services sector

The Minister for MSME launched the scheme at Guwahati. Rane also felicitated SC/ST Entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and urged the youth to take up the entrepreneurship to become job givers than job seekers

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday launched the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for the services sector. "The scheme will help in meeting the technology-related requirements of enterprises in the services sector and has a provision of 25 per cent capital subsidy for procurement of plant and machinery and service equipment through institutional credit to the SC-ST MSEs without any sector-specific restrictions on technology up-gradation," according to an official statement.

The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) launched the scheme at Guwahati. Rane also felicitated SC/ST Entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and urged the youth to take up the entrepreneurship to become job givers than job seekers, the statement said.

ALSO READ: SBI signs pact with U Gro Capital for co-lending to MSMEs

He assured the youth that no stone will be left unturned by the Ministry of MSME in their journey to become successful entrepreneurs. He stated that favourable policies of the government and different schemes implemented by the MSME ministry, especially for marginalised sections of the society, are helping the region realise its full potential.
PTI
Tags: #Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme #MSME #Narayan Rane
first published: Nov 19, 2021 09:14 pm

