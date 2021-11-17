MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI signs pact with U Gro Capital for co-lending to MSMEs

The objective of the agreement is to enhance last-mile connect, financially empower MSMEs and further drive financial inclusion in the country, SBI has said

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
SBI | Representative image

SBI | Representative image

State Bank of India has entered into a co-lending agreement with fintech firm U GRO Capital to offer financing solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the lender said on November 7.

Through this collaboration, SBI and U GRO Capital aim to disburse up to Rs 500 crore by March 2022 to provide credit to MSMEs, a PTI report said.

The agreement is in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The co-lending agreement aims to enhance last-mile connect, financially empower MSMEs and further drive financial inclusion in the country, the public sector bank said in a press release.

Also read: UPI transactions jump 70 times in 4 years, says SBI study

"We are glad to have joined hands with U GRO Capital under the co-lending programme. This collaboration will further enhance our distribution network, as we aim to extend our credit reach to more MSMEs," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

The RBI has issued a set of guidelines on co-lending scheme for banks and non-banking financial companies for priority sector lending to improve the flow of credit to unserved and underserved sectors of economy.

The guidelines were also issued to make funds available to borrowers at an affordable cost. The co-lending model aims to give the borrower the best interest rate and better reach.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #co-lending agreement #MSMEs #State Bank of India #strategic financing solutions #U GRO Capital
first published: Nov 17, 2021 05:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.