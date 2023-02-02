English
    NABARD estimates credit potential of Rs 34,082 cr under priority sector for J&K

    The focus paper was launched in the credit seminar of NABARD, which was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, agriculture production department, Atal Dulloo in presence of Regional Director, RBI, Kamal P Patnaik.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a credit potential of Rs 34,082 crore under the priority sector for Jammu and Kashmir in 2023-24.

    The focus paper was launched in the credit seminar of NABARD, which was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, agriculture production department, Atal Dulloo in presence of Regional Director, RBI, Kamal P Patnaik here, an official spokesperson said.

    During the seminar, the spokesperson said potential linked credit estimates for various sub-sectors of the priority sector were presented, which included Rs 18,732 crore for agriculture (Rs 17,312 crore in farm credit, Rs 467 crore for agriculture infrastructure, Rs 676 crore for food and agro-processing) and Rs 11,167 crore for MSME segment 2023-24.

    Dulloo, in his keynote address, appreciated the approach adopted for the finalisation of the UT focus paper.