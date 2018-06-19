App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund revises fund managers for several equity schemes

Abhinav Sharma has been appointed as assistant fund manager of Tata Infrastructure Fund, and Tata Offshore India Infrastructure Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund has revised the fund management responsibilities of 16 schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Below are the changes in the fund managers of the schemes:
SCHEME NAME NEW FUND MANAGER EARLIER FUND MANAGER
Tata Large Cap Fund Rupesh Patel and Ennettee Fernandes Gopal Agarwal
Tata Digital India Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Pradeep Gokhale
Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Rupesh Patel
Tata Resources & Energy Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Rupesh Patel
Tata Equity Savings Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund Amey Sathe Pradeep Gokhale
Tata Midcap Growth Fund Ennettee Fernandes Danesh Mistry
Tata India Consumer Fund Ennettee Fernandes Rupesh Patel

The fund house has also appointed Amey Sathe as the assistant fund manager of Tata Equity P/E Fund, Ennettee Fernandes as assistant fund manager of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive, Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate, Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative, Tata Young Citizens Fund, and Tata India Tax Savings Fund.

Abhinav Sharma has also been appointed as assistant fund manager of Tata Infrastructure Fund, and Tata Offshore India Infrastructure Fund.

All other features of these schemes remain unchanged.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

