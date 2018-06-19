Tata Mutual Fund revises fund managers for several equity schemes

Tata Mutual Fund has revised the fund management responsibilities of 16 schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

SCHEME NAME NEW FUND MANAGER EARLIER FUND MANAGER Tata Large Cap Fund Rupesh Patel and Ennettee Fernandes Gopal Agarwal Tata Digital India Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Pradeep Gokhale Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Rupesh Patel Tata Resources & Energy Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi and Rupesh Patel Tata Equity Savings Fund Danesh Mistry Sonam Udasi Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund Amey Sathe Pradeep Gokhale Tata Midcap Growth Fund Ennettee Fernandes Danesh Mistry Tata India Consumer Fund Ennettee Fernandes Rupesh Patel

Below are the changes in the fund managers of the schemes:

The fund house has also appointed Amey Sathe as the assistant fund manager of Tata Equity P/E Fund, Ennettee Fernandes as assistant fund manager of Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive, Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate, Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative, Tata Young Citizens Fund, and Tata India Tax Savings Fund.

Abhinav Sharma has also been appointed as assistant fund manager of Tata Infrastructure Fund, and Tata Offshore India Infrastructure Fund.

All other features of these schemes remain unchanged.