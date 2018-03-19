.
SBI Contra Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Multi-Cap scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 1,756.54 crore as on September 30, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Jun '17 NAV%
|Sep '17 NAV%
|Jindal Steel & Power
|2,489,790
|-
|1.91
|India Cements
|1,997,574
|-
|1.96
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|1,484,695
|-
|0.71
|Bharti Airtel
|1,204,448
|2.36
|5.10
|Indian Oil Corporation
|900,114
|-
|2.05
|AU Small Finance Bank
|699,151
|-
|2.26
|SREI Infrastructure Fin
|638,377
|1.40
|1.61
|Bajaj Finance
|100,351
|2.33
|4.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|70,154
|3.78
|4.39
|Interglobe Aviation
|65,500
|2.44
|2.72
|PNC Infratech
|20,991
|1.86
|1.80
|Adlabs Entertainment
|8,480
|0.73
|0.64
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|6,080
|1.65
|1.70
|Elgi Equipments
|5,997
|4.30
|4.02
|Equitas Holdings
|4,652
|2.54
|2.60
|JK Tyre and Industries
|3,820
|1.54
|1.42
|Divis Laboratories
|3,203
|4.43
|5.91
|Sadbhav Engineering
|2,535
|2.24
|2.12
|Atul
|1,641
|2.32
|2.31
|Summit Securities
|1,359
|0.11
|0.13
|Greenply Industries
|1,176
|2.02
|2.02
|Westlife Development
|-3,602
|1.50
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|-18,080
|7.37
|7.91
|P&G Hygiene and Health Care
|-18,833
|5.89
|5.30
|Balkrishna Industries
|-19,766
|2.35
|2.23
|ITC
|-131,031
|0.24
|-
|Ceat
|-139,782
|1.42
|-
|KEC International
|-174,976
|2.04
|2.15
|HCL Technologies
|-180,269
|4.23
|3.48
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-270,696
|2.98
|1.97
|Reliance Industries
|-399,672
|3.12
|-
|ICICI Bank
|-595,650
|5.40
|4.25
|BPCL
|-855,017
|2.06
|-
|State Bank of India
|-1,389,720
|7.26
|4.77
|Redington (India)
|-3,290,425
|2.45
|-
|Equity
|90.49
|92.01
|Cash & Call
|-0.10
|-0.29
|Money Market
|3.49
|3.08
|Others
|6.12
|5.20