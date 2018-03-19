SBI Contra Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Multi-Cap scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 1,756.54 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV% Jindal Steel & Power 2,489,790 - 1.91 India Cements 1,997,574 - 1.96 Bharat Heavy Electricals 1,484,695 - 0.71 Bharti Airtel 1,204,448 2.36 5.10 Indian Oil Corporation 900,114 - 2.05 AU Small Finance Bank 699,151 - 2.26 SREI Infrastructure Fin 638,377 1.40 1.61 Bajaj Finance 100,351 2.33 4.18 Kotak Mahindra Bank 70,154 3.78 4.39 Interglobe Aviation 65,500 2.44 2.72 PNC Infratech 20,991 1.86 1.80 Adlabs Entertainment 8,480 0.73 0.64 IRB Infrastructure Developers 6,080 1.65 1.70 Elgi Equipments 5,997 4.30 4.02 Equitas Holdings 4,652 2.54 2.60 JK Tyre and Industries 3,820 1.54 1.42 Divis Laboratories 3,203 4.43 5.91 Sadbhav Engineering 2,535 2.24 2.12 Atul 1,641 2.32 2.31 Summit Securities 1,359 0.11 0.13 Greenply Industries 1,176 2.02 2.02 Westlife Development -3,602 1.50 1.64 HDFC Bank -18,080 7.37 7.91 P&G Hygiene and Health Care -18,833 5.89 5.30 Balkrishna Industries -19,766 2.35 2.23 ITC -131,031 0.24 - Ceat -139,782 1.42 - KEC International -174,976 2.04 2.15 HCL Technologies -180,269 4.23 3.48 Aurobindo Pharma -270,696 2.98 1.97 Reliance Industries -399,672 3.12 - ICICI Bank -595,650 5.40 4.25 BPCL -855,017 2.06 - State Bank of India -1,389,720 7.26 4.77 Redington (India) -3,290,425 2.45 - Equity 90.49 92.01 Cash & Call -0.10 -0.29 Money Market 3.49 3.08 Others 6.12 5.20