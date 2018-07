Moneycontrol News

Invesco Mutual Fund has appointed Neelesh Dhamnaskar as one of the fund managers of Invesco India Midcap Fund in place of Taher Badshah, with immediate effect.

NAME OF THE SCHEME FUND MANAGER (NEW) FUND MANAGER (EARLIER) Invesco India Midcap Fund Pranav Gokhale and Neelesh Dhamnaskar Taher Badshah and Pranav Gokhale

The changes are as follows:All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.