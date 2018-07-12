App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Avendus in last lap to acquire IDFC AMC

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR), a global private equity (PE) firm is an investor in Avendus Capital. Avendus Capital has raised Rs 1,000 crore in the last two years.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Financial services firm Avendus Capital is in the final stage of discussions to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company, sources familiar with the negotiations told Moneycontrol.

The deal value is not yet known but generally, fund houses are valued at 6-7 percent of the total asset under management (AUM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR), a global private equity (PE) firm is an investor in Avendus Capital. Avendus Capital has raised Rs 1,000 crore in the last two years. Though the last round of fund raising completed in November 2017 consisted of a couple of new investors, KKR continues to remain the largest investor and the majority shareholder.

Financial investors like KKR are bullish on India's fast-growing asset management business which has been a major beneficiary of the recent shift in household savings from physical assets to financial instruments.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

IDFC Mutual Fund, the 12th largest mutual fund in India by size, managed  Rs 69,574 crore as on June 30, 2018.

An e-mail response from Avendus stated,"We do not comment on market speculation.”

However, IDFC AMC did not respond to Moneycontrol’s e-mail.

Over the last couple of decades, Avendus has transformed itself from a pure investment bank into a financial services firm spanning wealth management, credit solutions, and alternative asset management. The mutual fund business, if added, will add to its bouquet of offerings

Among the companies that bid for IDFC AMC were BlackRock Inc, Reliance Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) IndusInd Bank and BlackRock Inc.

According to sources, the promoter of IDFC AMC was not keen to sell to AMC to an existing mutual fund player.

In March 2017, IDFC Financial Holding Company, a subsidiary of IDFC Ltd, had agreed to buy back a 25 percent stake in IDFC AMC from Paris-based Natixis Global Asset Management for Rs 244.24 crore.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:54 pm

tags #Avendus #Business #IDFC Mutual Fund #KKR #MF News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.