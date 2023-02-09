English
    Beware! Axis Mutual Fund lists fake Telegram channels using its name

    Axis MF's advisory comes after SEBI had in December asked AMCs to be vigilant and monitor social media platforms to identify Telegram groups that pass themselves off as registered mutual funds or misuse the names of mutual funds.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
    Axis Mutual Fund shared a list of fake channels and official channels, while noting that this is not an exhaustive list. (Representative image)

    Axis Mutual Fund on February 9 released a list of fake handles on social media platforms such as Telegram that are using the company's name, and cautioned investors against dealing with these fraudsters.

    In a public advisory, the private mutual fund company said: "The fraudsters are misrepresenting to the general public that they are associated or affiliated with the Fund by illegally and without authorization, using the trademark AXIS MUTUAL FUND and the logo , which are owned by the company and/or its affiliates."

    Further, the MF shared a list of fake channels and official channels, while noting that this is not an exhaustive list.

    The fake Telegram channels that are using our name and have come to our notice so far are as follows: