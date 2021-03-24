Morning Stars: Fruit juice and a to-do list for an organised start to the day for realme CEO Madhav Sheth

After finishing the first part of the morning routine, realme CEO Madhav Sheth sets up goals for the day.

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

If Madhav Sheth’s morning schedule could be conveyed through screen icons, it would make for an engaging visual. Children here, some fruit there, and then a yoga posture and notepad. All these elements and activities, more or less, are a part of a typical weekday morning of the realme CEO (India and Europe).

Excerpts from an interaction with the Gurgaon-based Sheth:

Are you a morning person?

Yes. In fact, I am an early morning person. I wake up at 5 A.M. It gives me the energy to go through the entire day. Morning brings positivity around me. That helps create a good work environment and motivates me to work on my projects with purpose and zeal.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

Five hours of uninterrupted sleep is enough for me. It gives me ample working hours throughout the day.

What would mornings be like at college or university? Can you share a funny anecdote?

While graduating from Harvard Business School, mornings were usually chaotic. We were mostly racing against time to complete projects or attend classes.

Do you reach for your phone for news/messages right away? Or do you stay offline for a while?

I stay strictly offline in the mornings. I do yoga and exercise for self-esteem and confidence, and meditation too. These activities have become important parts of my morning ritual. Later, I do check my messages.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

After finishing the first part of my morning routine, I set up goals for the day. Also, I prepare a to-do list of daily essential tasks. Since most of my time is spent in the office, spending some quality time with my kids in the morning is a priority.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

Online news portals are my go-to sources of news in the morning.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

Some carbs, proteins and foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Fruit juices, nuts and portions of fresh fruits are my staples.

Are there two or three cities that you worked in and know well? If yes, what did you like about mornings in those places?

I have stayed in about 15 metro cities. Mumbai and Gurgaon are my favorites. Mornings in these two places gives me a sense of action.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or which captures the morning mood for you?

I love to go through ‘Om’ chanting when I do my meditation. I generally like all kinds of music, whether it is something soft or hard rock.

What is the one thing you do on weekend mornings that you don't on weekdays?

Nothing changes. I follow my rituals seven days a week. They keep me focused, disciplined and maintain positivity around me all day long.