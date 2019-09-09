More troubles in store for NBFCs as outlook remains grim

India's shadow banking sector may continue to witness slower credit growth, higher pressure on margins and lesser fund raising avenues as the outlook for the sector remains weak. India Ratings and Research has revised its sector outlook on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from 'stable' to 'negative.'

"India Ratings has cut its growth forecast for NBFCs for FY20 to 10-12 percent from 15 percent, in view of the funding challenges and slowdown in economic activity which is evident from the fall in auto sales, slowdown in rural infra activity and small and medium enterprises (SME) challenges," the ratings agency said in a report released on September 9.

It expects overall profitability to moderate across the industry, as the rise in funding cost and decreasing lending opportunities would lead to increased margin pressure. "The ability to partially pass on the increase in funding cost to retail borrowers also remains constrained due to subdued demand," the report said.

The country's NBFC sector has been witnessing a slowdown since the past year. The slew of measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not brought any respite from the stress yet.

The measures include increasing the ticket size of loans for priority sector status for onward lending affordable housing and micro SME loans, partial credit guarantee for securitisation transactions and allowing companies to access external commercial borrowings to repay rupee loans taken for capex or on-lending.

"However, these measures will only play out over the medium-to-long term," India Ratings said in the report.