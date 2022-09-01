Moody's cuts India CY22 GDP growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.8%

(Representative image)

Moody’s Investors Service on September 1 lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India to 7.7 percent for the calendar year 2022 (CY22).

The global credit rating agency also lowered India's GDP forecast for CY23 to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent.

"Our expectation that India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3 percent in 2021 to 7.7 percent in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2 percent in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis," the agency said in a note.

Moody's said that inflation remains a challenge with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 percent.

The report said inflationary pressures will weaken in the second half of the year and further next year.

"A quicker letup in global commodity prices would provide significant upside to growth. In addition, economic growth would be stronger than we are projecting in 2023 if the private-sector capex cycle were to gain steam," it said.

"High-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23. Services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilization, mobility, tax filing and collection, business earnings and credit indicators," it added.

In May, Moody's slashed India's economic growth projection to 8.8 percent for 2022 from 9.1 percent earlier, citing high inflation.