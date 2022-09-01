English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moody's cuts India CY22 GDP growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.8%

    The global credit rating agency has also lowered India's GDP forecast for CY23 to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Moody’s Investors Service on September 1 lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India to 7.7 percent for the calendar year 2022 (CY22).

    The global credit rating agency also lowered India's GDP forecast for CY23  to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent.

    "Our expectation that India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3 percent in 2021 to 7.7 percent in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2 percent in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis," the agency said in a note.

    Also read: IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%

    Moody's said that inflation remains a challenge with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    The report said inflationary pressures will weaken in the second half of the year and further next year.

    "A quicker letup in global commodity prices would provide significant upside to growth. In addition, economic growth would be stronger than we are projecting in 2023 if the private-sector capex cycle were to gain steam," it said.

    Also read: GDP growth surges to 13.5% in April-June on favourable base, but misses estimates

    "High-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23. Services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilization, mobility, tax filing and collection, business earnings and credit indicators," it added.

    In May, Moody's slashed India's economic growth projection to 8.8 percent for 2022 from 9.1 percent earlier, citing high inflation.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moodys
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.