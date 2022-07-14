English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Trade deficit rises to $26.1 billion in June as imports surge

    India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $26.1 billion in June 2022, 172% higher than in June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high.

    Read here to know more

    Bharti Airtel approves preferential allotment of 7.11 crore shares to Google

    Telecom firm Bharti Airtel has approved the preferential allotment of 7.11 crore shares to US-based tech major Google, at an issue price of Rs 734 per share, a regulatory filing stated on July 14. The decision was given the nod by the "Special Committee of Directors for Preferential Allotment".

    Read here to know more

    Finance Ministry says govt capex may have started crowding in private investment

    The government's focus on capital expenditure may have begun to crowd in private investment, the finance ministry has said. Referring to early data for April-June, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Report (CMIE), released on July 14, that the share of the Indian private sector in total investment proposals had hit a record high of 85 percent as against an average of 63 percent in the previous four quarters.

    Read here to know more

    ED gets 4-day custody of ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishnan in PMLA case linked to 'illegal phone tapping'

    After the Enforcement Directorate arrested Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India, in connection to a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping, the agency has been granted four-day custodial interrogation by a Delhi court.

    Read here to know more

    Quantum AMC launches industry's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund

    Quantum Mutual Fund on July 14 announced the launch of the country's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. The fund will invest in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. The company's CEO Chirag Mehta said that Nifty ETF FoF is a more efficient structure than a Nifty 50 Index Fund.

    Read here to know more

    Can compete with any company, big or small, says Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee

    In an interview with Moneycontrol, Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee shares why the company believes it can now participate in large deals, how the market is shaping up, trends in tech spending, and what the progress on Mindtree’s merger with L&T Infotech is.

    Read here to know more

    Health ministry raises alarm on monkeypox as Kerala reports first suspected case

    The Union Health Ministry, on July 14, asked states to step up surveillance on monkeypox disease which has raised alarm worldwide over the past several weeks. The development comes on a day a suspected case of the disease was detected in Kerala, according to authorities.

    Read here to know more
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Chitra Ramakhrishna #Google #MC Selects #Mindtree #Moneycontrol #monkeypox #Top Stories #trade deficit
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 06:52 pm
