    Quantum Mutual Fund launches industry's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund

    The NFO will open for subscription on July 18 and close on August 1

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    July 14, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Quantum Mutual Fund on July 14 announced the launch of the country's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. The fund will invest in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF.

    Chirag Mehta, chief investment officer, Quantum MF, said that Nifty ETF FoF is a more efficient structure than a Nifty 50 Index Fund. “Each unit of Nifty ETF represents 1/10th of the value of Nifty Index. This allows small inflows in the fund to get easily deployed. Whereas with a Nifty Index Fund you need around Rs 20 lakh of inflow to properly replicate the index. This could lead to higher tracking error,” he said.

    The Nifty ETF FoF’s total expense ratio (TER) could be around 15 basis points in a direct plan. The cheapest Nifty Index fund at present is Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund, which charges TER of 6 bps in the direct plan.

    Then there is IDFC Nifty 50 Index Fund which charges TER of 10 bps in the direct plan.

    However, the final cost for investors would not be just the TERs, but also depend on which fund type has less tracking difference vis-à-vis Nifty 50 Index returns over the investment period.

    Both FoF and Index Fund structures allow investors who don't have a demat account to invest in an ETF. For investing in an ETF, a demat account is mandatory

    The Quantum Nifty 50 ETF FoF New Fund Offer (NFO) opens for subscription on July 18 and closes on August 1.
    #ETF #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 02:34 pm
