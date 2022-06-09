Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

With global GDP growth slowing, India becomes a very important market: TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran

At a time when the global economy is hurting from slow growth and high inflation, India has become a very important market as it is likely to be the fastest growing large economy during the year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the company's annual general meeting on June 9.

CCI fines firms for rigging bids and cartelisation in Railways tenders

India’s anti-trust regulator has penalised seven companies that it says indulged in cartelisation and influenced prices of a tender launched by the Indian Railways.

Benchmark indices snap four-day losing streak

The domestic equity market put up a strong show on June 9 and snapped a four-day losing streak amid heightened volatility and not-so-encouraging cues from the global markets that led to wide swings in the benchmarks.

Coal India for a second coal import tender to boost domestic supplies

After launching its maiden tender for coal imports, Coal India is gearing up to launch a second tender soon, which will look at securing coal in the year till mid-2023.

ECB raises inflation, cuts growth forecasts

The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on June 9 but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment.

Apollo, Reliance are said to make binding offer for Boots

A consortium of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. has made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international arm, people with knowledge of the matter said. The move could put Apollo and Reliance in pole position to buy Boots, after rival suitors started having second thoughts.

Peak impact of rate hike on growth will be felt in last quarter of this fiscal: Crisil’s Dharmakirti Joshi

The chief economist of Crisil, Dharmakirti Joshi, speaking with Moneycontrol on the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, said inflation could tread a notch below 6% in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, but monsoon and geopolitical developments’s impact on commodity prices will need to be watched closely.

