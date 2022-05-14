Here are the top stories this evening:

Private wheat exports only banned to redirect shipments to nations which need it more: Officials

India has banned private wheat exports to redirect Indian wheat shipments to nations which need it more, officials have argued. This comes in the backdrop of wheat production estimated for 2022-23 now falling to 105 million tonnes, from the earlier 113.5 million tonnes estimated, according to latest government estimates released on Saturday.

DHFL case: Delhi court grants bail to Wadhwan brothers in multi-crore scam

A Delhi court has granted bail to Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan and Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan, ex-promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in the alleged multi-crore scam case, ANI reported on May 14.

Avenue Supermarts reports 22% sequential fall in Q4 net profit, up 3% on year

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on May 14 reported a 22 percent decline in its sequentially consolidated net profit to Rs 427 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. However, the company posted a 3 percent rise in net profit on year.

There are mountains to climb: Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson has termed his appointment as Air India CEO and MD as a fantastic opportunity to lead a historic airline and mentioned that there are "mountains to climb" in his new stint. Wilson is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned subsidiary Scoot Air.

More than 250 smallcaps witness double digit fall as market tanks nearly 4%

Indian stocks remained under selling pressure for the second consecutive week and lost nearly 4 percent amid high volatility. Weak global markets, continued FIIs selling, soaring inflation, rising bond yields and expectations of further monetary tightening by the global Central Banks remained big concerns for investors.

Manik Saha to be new CM of Tripura

Manik Saha will become the new Chief Minister of Tripura, confirmed BJP on May 14. Earlier in the day, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post. Saha is the Rajya Sabha MP and state president of BJP's Tripura unit. A dentist by profession, Saha joined BJP in the year 2016.

Mundka fire: Scenes of death and despair, many jump from building to escape blaze

Tragic scenes were witnessed in outer Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire engulfed a building, killing at least 27 people, and forcing many to jump off the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety. As many as 27 people died and 12 got injured as a massive blaze broke out at the four-storey commercial building in Mundka, police said.

