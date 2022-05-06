Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

RIL Q4 consolidated PAT surges 22.5% YoY; FY22 gross sales top $100 billion

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below analysts' expectations of Rs 17,167 crore. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated revenue from operations surged 36.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore for the reported quarter, which met Street's estimate of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 13.6% QoQ to Rs 4,313 crore

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 13.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 4,313 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,400 crore. The year-on-year growth in bottomline was 22.9 percent.

Mindtree-LTI merger an excellent proposition, IT services will make up for 40% of L&T’s market cap in 2-3 years: AM Naik

AM Naik, group chairman of conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, said the merger between its two software units L&T Infotech and Mindtree is an excellent proposition and value accretive for shareholders, as the combined entity will create economies of scale and help it go after larger outsourcing contracts. Naik expects IT services to contribute at least 40 percent to the engineering behemoth's market capitalisation over the next 2-3 years.

Taking Stock | Market falls 1.5% on rate hike worries; more than 100 stocks hit 52-week low

The Indian market fell 1.5 percent on May 6 amid weak global cues as investors remained worried on concerns over rising interest rates by global central banks which could hurt the global economic growth. More than 100 stocks, including Wipro, Zomato, Welspun India, Vivimed Labs, Spicejet PNB Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, touched their 52-week low on the BSE.

Only 23 of India’s 100 unicorn startups are profitable

In a historic moment for the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, India got its 100th unicorn earlier this week when Open, a neobanking platform for small and medium enterprises, raised $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion. These 100 unicorns have been aggressive in raising funds at high valuations as they sought to expand rapidly across sectors, verticals and geographies. Yet, when it comes to profitability, very few have managed to crack the code.

Tata Power Q4 profit surges 31% to Rs 632 crore, revenue grows 15%

Private power generation company Tata Power Company on May 6 reported a 31.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 632 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, hit by impairment loss. The growth in topline, other income, and operating performance supported bottomline.

Wadia claims Century does not possess all of 30-acre plot in Worli that it is developing

The chairman of the Wadia group of companies, Nusli Wadia issued a public notice on May 6, claiming that Century Textiles, part of the Aditya Birla Group, does not own all of a 30-acre plot in Worli, Mumbai, and prospective buyers of the upcoming real estate project in that land parcel that it is being constructed on the disputed property.

